Meghan Markle wears $10K earrings to royal wedding rehearsal dinner
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were photographed arriving in Windsor for their wedding rehearsal on Thursday, with Markle clad in some very pricey diamonds.
Markle’s white-gold Birks Snowflake earrings feature 2.15 carats’ worth of diamonds, and are worth a cool $12,000 in Canadian dollars (about $9,375 USD).
The duchess-to-be has worn the Canadian jewelry brand plenty of times in the past, including for her first official post-engagement appearance with Harry and while meeting her new royal family for Christmas lunch in 2017.