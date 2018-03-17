Motherhood is like 2.5 full time jobs, study says

Everyone knows that moms are heroes, as it’s a job where you can’t just clock off at five, and you’re working every hour under the sun. But now research has confirmed what every mother knows – it’s actually more work than a full time job.

A survey of 2,000 American moms of children aged five to 12 analyzed their weekly schedule. The study, conducted by juice company Welch’s, revealed that the average daily start time for a mom is 6:23am – much earlier than when most people start their working day.

Once she has finished all the tasks, whether they are career related or parenting, she ends her work at 8:31pm.

Not many jobs require a 14-hour working day, and most moms have to do this every day of the week. In total, that makes a mother’s working week a whopping 98 hours of work, or two and a half times more than the average job.

The survey also revealed that the average mom gets just one hour and seven minutes of time to herself every day – so little more than a lunch hour.

Casey Lewis, health and nutrition lead at Welch’s, told Yahoo “The results of the survey highlight just how demanding the role of mom can be and the non-stop barrage of tasks it consists of.”

Moms need all the help they can get, and when asked what they couldn’t live with out, they said a constant supply of coffee, the ability to nap, and being able to put on an effective angry voice. Other lifesavers were wine, babysitters or family help, Netflix, wet wipes, drive-through meals, iPads, toys, and healthy snacks.

This article originally appeared in The Sun.