Marriage proposal goes awry as fiancé tumbles near romantic cliffside spot

Though there ain't no mountain high enough to summit love, one man’s proposal hit both romantic and dramatic highs when he tumbled and broke his ankle during a clifftop marriage proposal.

John Dardis and Suzannah Newham of Bristol, England, were enjoying a romantic weekend getaway in Cornwall, during which Dardis planned to propose, SWNS reports.

While Dardis planned to pop the question during a clifftop hike on the morning of Dec. 2, he didn’t expect to slip on wet ground and smash his ankle in the process.

Immediately phoning emergency services, Dardis quickly decided that the scenic mountaintop was a better place than a hospital bed to ask the big question, and he proposed anyway.

Newham said "yes," and celebrated with photos that included rescuers who had arrived on the scene.

Newquay Coastguard wrote on Facebook that both the Cornwall Air Ambulance and South West Ambulance Service squads helped with the mission, as Dardis and Newham were “some distance from the nearest road, across several fields.”

While the engagement may have gotten off to a slippery start, here's hoping for a lifetime of joy and happiness for the adventurous couple.