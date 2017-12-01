Viral proposal video shows man removing pricey sneakers before popping question

Every marriage proposal is different, but Chris Green might be the only groom-to-be who refused to put his sneakers at risk when he popped the question.

Earlier this week, video footage of the Texas-based personal trainer proposing to girlfriend Liz Craven went viral after Green was seen removed one of his kicks before getting down on one knee. Presumably as friends and family looked on, Green took Craven to a spot near a romantically lit setting before carefully taking off one of his 2018 Air Jordan 11 Concords and placing a ring on his lady love's finger.

SINGLE DAUGHTER’S HILARIOUS CHRISTMAS CARD GOES VIRAL

Apparently, there were two reasons for the funny ploy. Green, a sneakerhead and owner of Fit Factory Houston, told Yahoo Lifestyle that he took off his shoe to buy some time, as some members of the family were running late en route to the proposal. But he also removed the sneaker because his Jordans were especially valuable: A pair of 2018 Concords retail for $450, and the resale value drops once they’re creased.

In fact, Green says he made another big purchase the same day got the shoes.

“I got the [engagement] ring at 12 noon and was going to hold it for a little while, [but] maybe around 3 p.m., I said meet me here at 7,” Green said, recalling how he got his shoes, a ring, and a bride-to-be all within a few hours. “I got the shoes first and then got the ring.”

A post shared by Elizabeth Craven (@lizmcraven) on Nov 12, 2017 at 8:44am PST

BRIDE WEARS CAT PAJAMAS TO PRANK GROOM ON THEIR WEDDING DAY

The 20-second clip soon went viral on Twitter, with over 24,000 likes and11,500 retweets pouring in after All Def Digital shared the video. “My man really took his shoe off first to avoid creases. Legendary,” the outlet wrote.

Craven, meanwhile, said that Green’s funny move in no way detracted from “one of the most special days of my life.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“I know Chris very well and I know his love for #Jordan’s so when he pulled his sneaker off nothing about my demeanor changed,” she wrote on Instagram. “Our relationship has its own rhythm and flow. We do things how we want to.”

According to Yahoo, Green and Craven met at his gym and have been dating for the last two years. But with a March 2019 wedding in the works, we’ll just have to wait and see if the sporty couple rocks sneakers down the aisle.