Millennials pay $1,000 for Gucci fanny pack

By Nicole Zane, New York Post
Fanny packs are making a fashion comeback.

Fanny packs are making a fashion comeback.

Fanny packs have gone high-fashion, and millennials are loving it.

The once-maligned throwback bag has been trending both on and off the runways — and on and off Kendall Jenner — for months.

But the look is really coming into its own with this pricey Gucci pouch.

Style stars are going nuts for this “belt bag,” which comes in leather ($1,050) and velvet ($980).

Ready to unleash your inner Midwestern tourist?

This article originally appeared on the New York Post.