How men’s socks changed along with the menswear revolution

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau has been getting citations from the International Fashion Police, all because he wore Chewbacca socks to the Bloomberg Global Business Forum.

So what comes to mind when you think about men’s socks? Perhaps a bright pop of color or a dynamic design? Vivid colors and bold prints have not always been the case. And when exactly did men’s socks become more than just a pragmatic part of an outfit, and transform into a fashion statement and means of self-expression?

Fox News is searching for the answer in our latest Origins segment with Matt Fox, the owner of Fine and Dandy-Accessories for Dapper Guys in New York City. Fox delivered a history of the evolution of men’s socks from “really thick, wool, un-elastic things that would kind-of slide down” to the modern sock we know today.

Fox also tells Fox News how the menswear revolution changed the way men perceived how they dressed, turning socks into a key aspect of men’s fashion where they can be a little bolder with their looks.

"You know as you’re standing or talking to somebody, maybe you don’t even see someone’s socks," said Fox. "But, you know, as you sit down you get a better glimpse of someone’s socks. So I say go bold with you socks.”