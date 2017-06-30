12 of Emily Ratajkowski's sexiest bikini pics of all time

Emily Ratajkowski knows a thing or two about rocking a bikini. The 26-year-old actress, model and UN Women Goodwill Ambassador boasts a massive 13.7 million Instagram following. And it isn’t surprising, given her penchant for posting sexy photos. Whether she’s at the beach, on a boat or by the pool, Ratajkowski seems to enjoy spending her time in as few clothes as possible.

The model, who’s on the August cover of Glamour UK, is a self-proclaimed feminist and supporter of women’s freedom of choice. When it comes to her sexy image, she said, “I believe in sexuality. I think it’s a wonderful thing and, if anything, I want women to understand their own sexuality outside of a patriarchal male gaze. We’re the core of sexual beings, and I think that’s something that should be celebrated rather than attacked,” she told the magazine.

Below, you’ll find 12 of Ratajkowski’s sexiest bikini photos of all time. Plus, her expansive swimwear collection is the perfect inspiration when you're shopping for your next swimsuit.

