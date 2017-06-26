Teenager gets verbally attacked for wearing a t-shirt and shorts on a hot day

A Texas teen’s story has gone viral after claiming on Facebook that she was verbally attacked for wearing shorts and a t-shirt.

Madison Herber of Lubbock stopped at a gas station to get a cold drink on a 106-degree day. When she was walking back to her car, an older woman approached her to comment on her “very trashy look,” Yahoo Style reports.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Herber told Yahoo Style. “I was in total shock this person went out of their way to attack and condemn me for no reason at all.”

The 19-year-old wrote in her post that the woman, who was between ages 50 and 60, said that her outfit was “what’s wrong with her generation.”

Herber told Yahoo Style the woman also accused her generation of not having any morals or values.

In photos of Herber's outfit, which accompanied her Facebook post, she’s wearing a baggy pink t-shirt and running shorts. She wrote that even though her shirt covered up her shorts, when the woman first confronted her, she pulled up her t-shirt for the woman to see.

She also said that even though there were witnesses, no one stepped in to help. “There was a guy in his pickup truck that ignored the whole situation and went about his business,” she told Yahoo Style.

Herber posted that she isn’t sorry for her choice of clothing. “I do not apologize for what I am wearing, it's hot outside and I was looking for comfort. That is all,” she wrote.

A similar incident occurred last week when a woman in Tennessee was kicked out of her apartment complex pool because her one-piece swimsuit was deemed inappropriate, her fiancé claimed. She was told by management that there were a lot of teenage boys around and she didn’t “need to excite them.”