Aly Raisman just wore her mom's 20-year-old dress

Sometimes Mom really does know best, even when it comes to fashion. At least Aly Raisman thinks so.

The Olympic gymnast posted a photo on Instagram Sunday wearing a floor-length black spaghetti-strap dress with white flowers alongside a photo of her mom, Lyn Raisman, wearing the exact same dress two decades earlier.

Playing dress up in my moms closet and we found a gown that my mom wore 20 years ago SO I wore it last night. Like mother like daughter @lynnraisman A post shared by Alexandra Raisman (@alyraisman) on Jun 25, 2017 at 7:06am PDT

“Playing dress up in my moms closet and we found a gown that my mom wore 20 years ago SO I wore it last night. Like mother like daughter,” Raisman wrote.

She posted a second photo later in the day of her wearing the dress at a formal dinner event.

A post shared by Alexandra Raisman (@alyraisman) on Jun 25, 2017 at 10:38am PDT

When she’s not raiding her mother’s wardrobe, the 23-year-old spends her time spreading body confidence and speaking out against body shamers.

Last month she took to Instagram to share an inspiring message with her followers. Alongside a photo of Raisman posing in a one-piece swimsuit, she wrote, “Wear whatever makes you feel happy and confident. Don't EVER let anyone tell you how you should or shouldn't dress.”

After posing topless for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit earlier this year, Raisman expressed her opinion that “women do not have to dress modest to be respected.”