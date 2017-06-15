Kim Kardashian accused of blackface in new makeup line promo

Racist or too much Photoshop?

Kim Kardashian West is being called out on Twitter for a photo she posted advertising her new KKW Beauty Crème Contour & Highlight kit.

The reality TV star announced her latest business venture via social media Wednesday, but reactions were mixed. While many fans were excited to buy her new product, others were quick to accuse her of blackface in the promo image.

In the picture, Kardashian West appears with a heavy dose of contouring and highlighting, but many were quick to comment on how much darker the star’s skin looks. Followers criticized the star for attempting to darken her skin in order to appear black.

Others came to the star’s defense, noting that it’s possibly a case of weird lighting or heavy editing. Others claimed the star likely just got a tan, and because she’s Armenian, she already has a naturally darker complexion.

So far, Kardashian West has not responded to the controversy and is using the photo as her main profile picture on Twitter.

This isn’t the first time the Kardashian family have been accused of cultural appropriation. Multiple members of the family, including Kim and younger sister Kylie Jenner have been called out for wearing their hair in styles predominantly worn by black women.