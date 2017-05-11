Cannabis retreat in California claims to offer mood improvement, energy boost

What do you want from a vacation? Sun, the chance to sample some local food and drink, and maybe a bit of sightseeing?

Well, one Californian vacation company is offering something that is very different from your traditional vacation: a five-day “experiential cannabis retreat.”

The founders of the Cannabliss retreat in Ojai, California, claims that pumping guests with the drug from morning till night will help to awaken the spirit and expand the mind.

Guests will be fed cannabis-infused meals and take part in cannabis-influenced activities like yoga and painting.

In addition to cannabis, they will also take part in ceremonies with cacao, kava kava, and other “conscious awakening herbs.”

The retreat’s founder, Sari Gabbay, said: “This is not just a smoke-weed-and-do-yoga type of retreat.”

“We are creating the ultimate experience using cannabis and other mood-enhancing, mind-expanding plant medicines that will bliss you out, expand your mind and teach you more about yourself.”

Activities on offer during the retreat that will be “complemented” with cannabis include meditation, canvas painting, hiking, drum circles, sound baths, psychedelic black light yoga and dance parties.

There will also be cannabis-tasting pairings catered by the company GrassFed, who specialize in pop-up cannabis social dining experiences.

Guests on the retreat will each be given a vaporizer so that they can inhale different strains of cannabis during every meal, according to LA Weekly.

Breakfast will feature strains of the drug that boost the energy, at lunchtime guests will take a version of the drug designed to aid creativity and in the evening they will inhale a cannabis that aids sleep.

Packages on the retreat cost from $1,010 per person for two people in single beds in a tent and up to $1,212 per person for a private room with either a king or queen-sized bed.

While the use, possession, and sale of cannabis is still illegal under federal law, individual states are allowed to pass laws that decriminalize the drug for recreational or medical use, which California has done.

First published in The Sun