Nurse gets ordained online to marry couple hour before child's birth

A couple’s plans to wed before their welcoming their unborn son nearly went awry when the bride-to-be’s water broke the morning of their planned nuptials. Alex and Jakob Cockriel, of Washington, were set to say “I do” at the Thurston County Courthouse on March 20, which was a week before their son’s due date, King 5 News reported.

But instead, the couple rushed to Providence St. Peter Hospital, where they were met by sympathetic nurses who planned a special surprise after hearing their story. Nurse Saisha Rebelez got ordained online and searched for wedding vows online. Rebelez then pitched the idea to the couple, while Alex labored in a hospital bathtub.

“Next thing I know they came in with a veil and flowers, and somebody brought cake,” Alex told King 5 News. “There was a whole room full of people, they’re like ‘Hey, let’s go!’”

The couple exchanged vows and about an hour later, they welcomed their son, Huxton.

“I would so much rather do that over again than get married at the courthouse,” the newlywed mom told the news outlet.