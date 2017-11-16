Strangers send Christmas ornaments to boy with inoperable brain tumor

A 6-year-old boy in Georgia is celebrating Christmas with strangers from around the world after a plea on social media for holiday ornaments went viral. Brantley Dobbs, who is receiving hospice care after doctors diagnosed him with an inoperable tumor on his brain stem, is hoping to live long enough to celebrate his favorite holiday.

“Most kids live nine to 12 months,” Jamie Dobbs, the boy’s mother, told Fox 5 Atlanta. “Very rarely do they live longer than that, and we’re on like month 20.”

Dobbs said her son's wish started with a simple post from a friend, which blossomed into 200 comments in under an hour. From there, the Facebook page “Brantley’s Christmas Cheer” took off, and now boasts nearly 3,000 members from all over the world. He’s received ornaments from Germany, Vietnam and even the Pentagon.

MOM IN VIRAL BEE MATERNITY SHOOT SHARES HEARTBREAKING UPDATE

“He’s having people from all over the globe kind of light this path that can be scary and uncertain and dark at times, so knowing that people are coming around this family and him I think is really going to truly enhance his life now, and the life of the family in years to come,” Lanis Shortell, a nurse with Children’s Program of Hospice of Atlanta, told Fox 5 Atlanta.

Brantley, who has a 5-year-old younger sister, especially loves a superhero-themed Christmas tree placed near his bed.

“Christmas literally blew up in our house the day after Halloween,” Brandon Dobbs, the boy’s father, told 11 Alive.

According to the report, packages can be sent to Brantley at Hospice Atlanta located at 1244 Park Vista Drive, Atlanta, Ga., 30319.