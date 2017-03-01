People reveal the creepiest online dating messages they've received

Oh, online dating.

It could be the place you find "The One."

On the other hand, it could be a minefield of creepy chatty up lines, crude messages and downright bizarre questions — all from complete strangers.

Dozens of people have taken to Twitter to share their Tinder horror stories.

These messages and pictures sent on online dating apps are sure to make you cringe.

Here are some of our favorites...

Something's a-foot

I hate feet so receiving a message like this is really not cool with me!! #okc #datingfail #feetphobia pic.twitter.com/V0FVE1QG4A — Stella Kingly (@stellakingly) February 18, 2017

Cat's not what he meant

Love at first swipe

