8 healthy holiday gifts to pamper mom

If the special mom in your life can’t do without her morning run, HIIT workout or yoga practice, why not give her the perfect gift that fuels her fire?

Here are eight healthy gifts for moms that are functional, fashionable and a little

luxurious, because let’s face it, she deserves it.

1. Bellabeat LEAF

Bellabeat’s LEAF is a smart piece of jewelry that tracks breathing, sleep, activity and monthly cycles through the LEAF app. Made out of natural American wood, LEAF is so pretty you can wear it as a bracelet, a necklace or clip it onto your sports bra. It also has a 6-month battery life so it doesn’t have to be charged. ($119)

2. Night Runner 270

For the mom who can only fit in her run before the kids wake up, the Night Runner 270 can keep her safe. The 270-degree shoe light clips onto laces, puts out 150 lumens and is equipped with back-facing red taillights to alert motorists. ($59.95)

3. Hydaway Bottle

The Hydaway Bottle helps mom stay hydrated on the go even if her diaper bag is filled to capacity. When empty, the re-usable, leak-free bottle collapses to just over an inch thick. It also features a flip-up straw and a handle to carry or clip onto a bag. It’s BPA-, taste- and odor-free, dishwasher safe and is available in 12 or 21 oz. sizes. ($20)

4. Moto 360

For the mom who wants to look stylish even when she’s wearing yoga pants, the customized Moto 360 watch is ideal. The Moto 360 features an optical heart rate monitor, a built-in activity tracker and coaching advice. It integrates with Android or iPhone, is water resistant, can be charged wirelessly and has 4GB of internal storage. ($299-$429)

5. Tea-Ceré

The Tea-Ceré is a matcha tea maker that allows you to prepare the antixodant-packed tea at home in four easy steps: it grinds the loose tea leaves into powder, brews the water, whisks the powder with the hot water and serves the desired amount into your cup. Tea-Ceré makes other types of tea, too. ($299.99)





6. Smart Rope

The Smart Rope jump rope displays fitness data mid-air while you jump through 23 embedded LED lights, and pairs with any smartphone via the Smart Gym app for easy tracking and social sharing of jump count and calories burned. It’s available in five colors and comes with a storage pouch. ($89.99)

7. GuruNanda Essential Oil Diffuser

The GuruNanda Essential Oil Diffuser Gift Set is an aromatherapy starter kit that includes two, all-natural oils— lavender and peppermint— and an ultrasonic diffuser that disperses them into the air. ($19.99)

8. Aetrex Chelsea Riding Boot

For moms who have pain, swollen feet or plantar fasciitis from pregnancy or hitting the pavement too hard, the Aetrex Chelsea Riding Boot features built-in orthotics, memory foam cushioning and anti-microbial technology. Plus, they’re cute! Available in five colors, the sweater design accommodates wider calves, too. ($209.95)