Avocado toast has been turned into a chocolate bar by gourmet chocolatier

Avocado toast now comes in a new form – a white chocolate candy bar – for those days when you can’t decide between breakfast and dessert.

The sweet confection was dreamed up by California-based chocolate company Compartés, who is marketing the $10 bar as an “avocado enthusiast’s dream.”

The limited edition treat is blended with “premium California avocados and crunchy bits of caramelized toast [to] create a crunchy, sweet unique chocolate sensation,” the website says.

This is not the first time Compartés has tried appealing to millennials – the gourmet chocolatier also has a pink chocolate option that is infused with French rosé wine and topped with rose petals. Like the avocado toast, the boozy bar will cost you $10 – and maybe a mortgage.