How long meat lasts in the fridge

Raw poultry

Raw poultry lasts just a day or two in the fridge (at a temperature of 40 degrees Fahrenheit or colder), but up to a year in the freezer (at a temperature of 0 degrees Fahrenheit or colder). Cooked poultry can be refrigerated a few days longer and should be frozen no longer than two to six months.

Red meat and pork

Red meat and pork can remain in the refrigerator for up to five days and can be frozen for four to 12 months. Leftover cooked meat will last three to four days in the refrigerator and two to six months in the freezer.

Ground meats

Ground meats such as beef, veal, pork, or poultry can be refrigerated for one to two days and frozen for three to four months.

Lunchmeats and hot dogs

Hot dogs and lunchmeats will last two weeks in the refrigerator unopened and should be eaten within three to five days of opening (hot dogs can go a couple of days longer). In the freezer, they’ll last one to two months.

Bacon and sausage

Bacon is safe to eat for up to a week in the fridge—but raw sausage should be eaten within two days. Both can be frozen for a month, and some sausage can be frozen for twice as long.

Deli salads

Deli salads such as chicken, tuna, egg, or pasta salad will last three to five days in the fridge and should not be frozen.

This article originally appeared on Reader's Digest.