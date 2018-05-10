Not your average Mother's Day Brunch: Surprise mom with fruit-filled paleo crepes

What do you get the mom who has everything?

That’s a question that runs through the heads of pretty much every kid old enough to have coherent thoughts, especially when it comes to finding the perfect gift on Mother's Day. Fortunately, Julie Fox, founder of the fast-growing natural-food company Julie’s Real, had an answer for Fox News: "You make her a healthy, yummy breakfast,” she explains. More specifically, Fox suggests making her a delicious, healthy pile of paleo crepes.

Crepes aren't as complicated as most may think, either.

"Sometimes the first crepe may get a little messy, just go with it, the second one should be no problem!”

Watch the Julie’s Real founder demonstrate her recipe for paleo crepes in the video above, then see below for the full recipe.

Julie’s Real Paleo Crepes

Ingredients:

Paleo Crepes*

4 eggs

2 tablespoons coconut flour

1 tablespoon coconut oil

1/2 cup water

Dash of sea salt

1/2 teaspoon honey

Filling

Strawberries, blueberries, peaches (fresh or frozen)

Julie’s Real Cacao Espresso Almond Butter

Julie’s Real Coconut Vanilla Bean Cashew Butter

Grain-free granola (optional)

Honey, for drizzling

*Makes approximately 4-5 large crepes, or 9-10 smaller crepes. Double the recipe for a bigger crowd.

Directions:

Paleo Crepes:

Heat non-stick saute pan on medium heat. Combine all crepe ingredients in a blender, and blend on medium speed for approximately 30 seconds. When saute pan is evenly heated, spray with coconut oil spray. Pour a small amount of batter into bottom of pan and swirl around until bottom of pan is evenly coated and batter no longer moves. Cook for approximately 1 minute 30 seconds, or up to 2 minutes, until edges appear slightly browned. Flip crepe with a spatula and cook for another 30 seconds. Remove from pan and separate crepes with parchment paper until ready to serve. When serving, spread crepe with warm fruit filling (recipe below) and almond or cashew butter. For added crunch, add grain-free granola. Fold or foll crepes over filling, drizzle with honey and serve.

Filling:

To create warm fruit fillings, cook fresh or frozen fruit in a saucepan over medium heat.

Mash fruit over heat, and cook until thick and bubbly.

Add honey for extra sweetness.

Serving recommendations:

Fox recommends combining almond butter with warm strawberry filling, or cashew butter with warm blueberries or peaches.