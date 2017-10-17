Chick-fil-A testing spicy chicken strips, spicy grilled sandwich in select cities

Still mourning the loss of Chick-fil-A’s Chicken Salad Sandwiches? Fortunately for you, Chick-fil-A has just the thing to fill the sandwich-sized hole in your heart: more chicken.

On Monday, the Atlanta-based chain announced the addition of two new spicy chicken offerings — Spicy Chick-n-Strips and a Grilled Spicy Deluxe Chicken Sandwich — to be available in select cities across the United States.

“We’ve heard from our customers how much they love our current spicy menu offerings, so we’re really excited to give them even more spicy flavor options to enjoy,” said Kanika Patrick, Chick-fil-A’s manager of menu development, in a statement posted to Chick-fil-A’s Chicken Wire.

Both new menu items are essentially re-worked, spicier versions of two of the chain’s existing offerings. The Spicy Chick-n-Strips, much like the original Chick-n-Strips, are hand-breaded and pressure-cooked in peanut oil, but they’re also “seasoned with a spicy blend of peppers,” according to the press release. Likewise, the new Grilled Spicy Chicken Deluxe Sandwich is made with a chicken breast marinated in “spicy seasoning,” which is presumably what gives it an orangey hue.

The sandwiches, too, will be served on Chick-fil-A’s new multigrain brioche bun, along with colby jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and a new Cilantro Lime sauce.

But before you run off to your nearest Chick-fil-A for a bite, be aware that these new offerings aren’t available just anywhere.

The chain’s new Spicy Chick-n-Strips have only debuted at participating restaurants in Central Texas, South Texas and Philadelphia, while the Grilled Spicy Deluxe Chicken Sandwich is only available at participating locations in St. Louis, Orlando, and Knoxville, Tenn.

“We hope our guests in the test cities will try the new Spicy Chick-n-Strips and Grilled Spicy Deluxe Chicken Sandwich and let us know what they think — their feedback will help us determine whether or not we will roll out the new entrees nationwide in the future,” says Patrick.

Chick-fil-A's spicy new offerings aren't the only news they've announced in recent weeks: In September, the chain announced plans to build its largest — and also its narrowest — store ever, set to open in 2018 in New York City.