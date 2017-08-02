Chick-fil-A patrons trash restaurant after heated exchange with staff

A pair of Chick-fil-A customers in Florida were unsatisfied with their local restaurant’s service — so they decided to trash the place on their way out.

The incident took place on Monday night at a Chick-fil-A in the River City neighborhood of Jacksonville, Fla., according to Allison Music, a witness who shared footage of the ordeal on Facebook.

In her post, Music explained that she was waiting for an order at Chick-fil-A when she saw a teenage boy arguing about his order with the staff “for a good 15 or 20 mins.” She also said the manager had locked up the store in response.

Soon afterward, a pair of women began beating on the locked door of the restaurant, and even broke one of the door handles before entering through another set of doors, Music claimed. The two women then proceed to start “yelling and arguing” with the workers, who were already on the phone with police.

Music didn’t say specifically what the two women were angry about, but in the post’s accompanying footage, they can be heard trying to obtain a refund on behalf of their brother, saying he was served cold nuggets. (WARNING: Some of the following footage contains explicit language.)

A worker — presumably the manager — later tells the women that their brother had already received a complete refund in cash.

Things apparently escalated from there, as a second video shows one of the women knocking straws, napkins and condiments on the floor as an onlooker calls her a “heifer.” Once the woman is out of frame, she also appears to throw something across the restaurant.

“This is very disrespectful on so many levels and any parent should be ashamed to raise children to act this way,” wrote Music in response to the incident.

The Facebook user also said there were children inside the restaurant who were “crying” because “they were so scared.”

Music concluded her post with a message to the two “disrespectful” women.

“You handled this situation the sorriest way a person could handle it,” said Music. “You are rude, you are a narcissist, and you shouldn't be proud of what you did. The only thing you accomplished was making a scene. Other than that you accomplished nothing.”