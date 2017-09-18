Disneyland is selling mini corn dog nachos for one month only

Disneyland has become somewhat of a culinary destination, dishing out the most Instagrammable and outrageous looking dishes — and this latest instance is no exception.

The resort’s new treat is a unique twist on nachos, but instead of tortilla chips, it’s served with tiny corn dogs. On the menu at White Water Snacks at the Grand Californian Hotel, these corn dog nachos appear to come topped with nacho cheese, tomatoes, olives, green onions, jalapeños and guacamole.

If you’re interested in trying this surprising dish, you better head to Anaheim ASAP because they’re only available through the end of September as part of the snack bar's rotating Hot Dog of the Month menu.

Previous month’s hot dogs specials included a mac and cheese-topped dog with bacon, and a chili cheese dog with fritos.

