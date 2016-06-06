5 cool containers for serious summer slurping
You've fired up the grill and you're all ready to chow down-- but don't forget about something to wash it all down. This summer is gearing up to be a real scorcher.
You could cool off with a creative cocktail but why not take your beverage game to the next level with one of these down right awesome drinking devices. Whether you're at a backyard barbecue or out on the town, these cool containers are sure to impress a summer crowd.
From drink dispensing golf clubs to boozy bangles, here are five fun accessories that will help you hit the sauce—or just stay hydrated-- this summer.
1. Hide your club soda with a club.
Get a head start on the 19th hole while still maintaining perfect course etiquette with this clever Drink Driver Caddy. The head and shaft may look like a normal nine iron, but the bag conceals an insulated cooler within. A spout in the club head dispenses the booze of your choice at the touch of a button. Many clubs frown on drinking alcohol while on the green so you can also use this creative caddy to sip water.
Price: $69
2. The ultimate drinking disguise.
These stealth beverage systems provide your drink of choice while enhancing your physique. The beerbelly gives guys access to over 80 ounces of their favorite pilsner--more than a 6 pack-- while the wine rack will turn an A cup into a buxom double D when filled to capacity-- no surgery required!
Price: $49.95/$29.99
3. Fresh fruit on tap.
Get your daily recommended allowance of fruit in a fun new way. This clever kit turns the fruit of your choice—though it works best with melons or pumpkins-- into an all-natural keg. Simply hollow out and fill with the cocktail or juice of your choice. Attach the tap and let the summer soirée begin.
Price: $19.99
4. A classy bagged wine.
Don’t feel like lugging heavy wine bottles to your beach bash or campsite? These portable, reusable plastic wine bags are perfect the accessory. Each BPA-free wine bag holds up to one 750mL bottle of wine allowing you to take your favorite cuvée anywhere there’s a “no glass” policy.
Price: $12.99
5. A bracelet for booze-lovers.
Who knew drinking could be so stylish? This cleverly conceived bracelet-flask from designer Cynthia Rowley allows you to combine a love of liquor with keen fashion sense. Available in both silver and gold, booze-loving bracelet wearers can simply add up to 3 oz of their spirit of choice and keep it safe and secure. It’s the perfect accessory to that sexy summer maxi or bathing suit ensemble.
Price: $225