Top 5 natural energy drinks

Tired of being tired?

Instead of reaching for that third cup of coffee, why not try a different type of energy to perk up?

Whether you need a pick-me-up in the morning or a little lift to get you out of that afternoon slump, these drinks have less sugar than classic Red Bull or Monster and many are certified organic or even GMO-free.

1. EBOOST

Look past the ubiquitous energy shots that line gas station shelves and opt for a natural boost instead. EBOOST energy shots are a quick, convenient and — most importantly — healthy alternative to caffeine-filled supplements. Plus, with the hydrating qualities of coconut water added to the mix, it's no wonder that celebs like Shakira and Oprah Winfrey swear by it, too.

2. Hiball Energy Sparkling Organic Drink

Ain't no mountain high, ain't no valley low. A few sips of this highly caffeinated and delicious ginger ale from Hiball Energy will have you thinking there is nothing you can't do. Using only USDA-certified organic and fair-trade coffee beans, this drink is guilt-free and packed with the right ingredients for long-lasting energy.

3. Midori Matcha Cold Brew

You already know how strong cold-brewed coffee can be, but have you heard of cold-pressed matcha tea? Midori Matcha is changing the game for matcha green tea with these cold brews that help boost focus, increase energy and also pack a lot of antioxidants to help you fight off sickness.

4. Runa Clean Energy

These eco-friendly energy drinks use guayusa, an Amazonian superfood packed with caffeine and polyphenols, to provide a sustainable source of energy throughout the day. Whether you're looking for a cold carbonated beverage or a brew-at-home loose-leaf tea, Runa clean energy drinks will do the trick.

5. Guayaki Yerba Mate Organic Energy Shot

The small-batch, organic and all-natural Guayaki Yerba Mate Organic Energy Shot packs a mighty punch. Just one of these flavorful shots is guaranteed to add some spark to your step on the days you need it most.

