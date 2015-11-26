14 fabulous, easy recipes for Thanksgiving dinner leftovers
The days after Thanksgiving can be a bit of food bore if you don't know how to create new flavors from the leftover turkey, vegetables, and stuffing.
But fear not, home cooks. These 14 easy recipes will make turn Thursday's bird into in a brand new flavorful feast.
And who knows? These unique recreations might even be better than the originals.
1. Warm Potato and Turkey Salad
Try a refreshing way to use up those leftover potatoes and turkey. Calling all veggie lovers: this recipe has asparagus and baby spinach, and lovely little potatoes coated in an easy mustard-honey dressing.
Recipe: Warm Potato and Turkey Salad
2. Pile High Turkey Sandwich
Meat lovers rejoice. Don't be afraid to stack this turkey sandwich sky-high. Homemade cranberry mustard and apple compote give this sandwich a tangy fruity kick.
Recipe: Pile High Turkey Sandwich
3. Arlington Club Roasted Root Vegetable Salad
This hearty side is perfect for any autumn vegetable lover.
Recipe: Roasted Root Vegetable Salad
4. Turkey Soup with Avgolemono & Orzo (Soupa Avgolemono)
Avgolemono is a classic Mediterranean style sauce made with eggs and lemon, giving a unique creamy brightness to this hearty soup.
Recipe: Turkey Soup with Avgolemono & Orzo
5. Thanksgiving Leftover Macaroni & Cheese
This is definitely the cheesiest way to polish off any food left behind.
Recipe: Thanksgiving Leftover Macaroni & Cheese
6. Turkey Fried Rice
This versatile recipe allows you to choose your favorite leftovers. Serve this dish as a side or main course.
Recipe: Turkey Fried Rice
7. Arlington Club Turkey Shepherd's Pie
A one-dish wonder to satisfy any of your holiday food cravings.
Recipe: Turkey Shepherd's Pie
8. Recette Thanksgiving Leftover Sandwich
Recreate the sweet and savory flavors of turkey day with this simple sandwich.
Recipe: Recette Thanksgiving Sandwich
9. Chef Mimi's special after-Holidays easy turkey cake with fennel apple cabbage slaw
Just like crab cakes but with a Thanksgiving turkey twist.
Recipe: Easy turkey cake with fennel apple cabbage slaw
10. Wild Rice And Tarragon Turkey Salad
Have any left over turkey? Or want to try an alternative to the traditional holiday main course? This delicious turkey salad by Gatheredtable will delight and impress your guests.
Recipe: Wild Rice and Tarragon Turkey Salad
11. Roasted Squash Quinoa Salad
Use any leftover squash or roasted pumpkin to add layers of taste and texture to a traditional hearty fall salad.
Recipe: Roasted Squash Quinoa Salad
12. Day After Turkey Reuben Sandwich
For that “Straight From Your NYC Deli” taste, the Day After Turkey Rueben Sandwich will hit the spot. Rye bread, combined with melted cheese, and all of your festive favorites (gravy, stuffing and cranberry sauce) makes for that food for the soul kind of sandwich.
Recipe: Turkey Reuben Sandwich
13. Roasted Cranberry & Brie Grilled Cheese
Salty, creamy brie cheese makes a delicious combination with many different fruits. Use up leftover cranberry sauce to make a delightfully sweet and tangy spread in this gourmet grilled cheese.
Recipe: Roasted Cranberry & Brie Grilled Cheese
14. Deviled Ham Eggs
Leftover ham will add a meaty flair to this classic deviled egg recipe.