10 unique waffle recipes

Grab the syrup because Monday Aug. 24 recognizes the patent of the waffle iron.

In 1869, Cornelius Swartout of Troy, New York received a patent for a “device to bake waffles.” Although waffle irons have existed since the 1300s, Swartwout added a shorter handle and clasp that would allow the waffle-maker to flip the iron without the danger of potential burns, and breakfast hasn’t been the same since.

Whether you like your sweet or savory--exotic or decadent --here are some great recipes to whip up in celebration.

1. Banana Protein Waffles

This is a new take on waffles with Naked Whey protein powder for an added bonus to a delicious breakfast.

Banana Protein Waffles Recipe

2. Smoked Ora King Salmon, Potato Waffle, Poached Egg, Creme Fraiche & Herb Salad

This easy but classy brunch recipe, which was created by Matt Wilkinson, the executive chef at Pope Joan restaurant in Melbourne, Australia, features Ora King Salmon from New Zealand and gives you a reason to host a festive brunch.

Smoked Ora King Salmon, Potato Waffle, Poached Egg, Creme Fraiche & Herb Salad Recipe

3. Cookie Butter Waffle

This waffle has a cookie-like crunch because it isn't slathered by sugary syrup. The almond butter on top also gives you some added protein to keep your energy up through the day.

Cookie Butter Waffle Recipe

4. Bacon Waffle topped with Buttermilk Fried Chicken

Drizzled with maple syrup, the waffle serves as the base for buttermilk fried chicken, creating a delicious, sweet and salty dish.

Bacon Waffle topped with Buttermilk Fried Chicken Recipe

5. Orange-Lemon Waffles

Add some zing to your homemade waffles. This recipe calls for the zest of both lemons and oranges, and the stiffly-beaten egg whites adds an air-like quality to your meal.

Orange-Lemon Waffles Recipe

6. Sweet & Spicy Sweet Potato Waffles

How about some sweet potato waffles sweetened with a touch of brown sugar and spiced with a dash of cayenne pepper. They're a taste-bud party in your mouth.

Sweet & Spicy Sweet Potato Waffles Recipe

7. Liege Waffles

This dish is perfect for those looking to combine breakfast and dessert. The caramelized waffle pairs perfectly with the fresh bananas and rich chocolate-peanut butter sauce.

Liege Waffles Recipe

8. Potato Waffle Benedict

Fluffy potato waffles are topped with perfectly poached eggs and smothered with caramelized onions and house-made spinach pesto.

Potato Waffle Benedict Recipe

9. Eggnog waffles with cinnamon whipped cream

These waffles are slightly crispy on the outside but still chewy on the inside. They don’t have a strong eggnog flavor, just a hint to make them a little different. And then there’s the cinnamon whipped cream.

Eggnog Waffles with Cinnamon Whipped Cream Recipe

10. Oatmeal Chia Blender Waffles

Want a waffle but want to ditch all the unhealthy ingredients? This stripped down, but deliciously easy waffle is gluten free and a great option if you are watching your waistline.

Oatmeal Chia Blender Waffles Recipe