TripAdvisor’s top 10 fine dining restaurants in the US

Having trouble deciding where to eat on date night? Try picking from one of the best.

The popular travel siteTripAdvisor announced the winners of its 2013 Travelers’ Choice Restaurants awards.

Dividing results into two groups of 10, the site relied on millions of reviews from TripAdvisor users to find the top 10 fine dining restaurants in the U.S. and the top 10 fine dining restaurants worldwide.

“It’s always food for thought when we tap our community for their favorite restaurants,” Barbara Messing, chief marketing officer for TripAdvisor, said in a release. “This year, they’ve highlighted some amazing eateries in popular destinations, but also uncovered some hidden gems that are off the beaten path.”

From Maui, Hawaii to Dallas, Texas, this year’s list showcases the best places in the nation to enjoy a proper meal. We’ve listed all 10 American restaurants below so you can decide for yourself if they are really the best fine dining establishments in America.

1. Colicchio and Sons Main Dining Room, New York City

Why expect anything but excellence from "Top Chef" star Tom Colicchio? He opened this Chelsea restaurant that serves top-notch American cuisine in a spacious and elegant dining room.

2. Restaurant Gary Danko, San Francisco, California

Located in historic Fisherman's Wharf, this eponymous restaurant boasts contemporary cuisine with notable Californian flair.

3. Victoria & Albert’s, Orlando, Florida

Upscale dining may not be the first thought that comes to mind when you think Walt Disney World but this award winning eatery features global cuisine in a world class setting.

4. Commander’s Palace, New Orleans, Louisiana

Visitors to New Orleans can not miss the historic Commander's Palace. Celebrity chefs Paul Prudhomme and Emeril Lagasse are both alumni from this prestigious kitchen.

5. The French Room, Dallas, Texas

Chef Marcos Segovia brings five star dining to the Lone Star State. This Dallas staple, located in the Adolphus hotel, receives accolades for its wine list and romantic atmosphere.

6. Halls Chophouse, Charleston, South Carolina

With a Sunday Gospel brunch and selected nights for jazz performances, the Halls Chophouse brings more to the table than its southern inspired fare.

7. The Inn at Little Washington, Washington, Virginia

The Inn at Little Washington features haute American cuisine at its finest. The serene setting only enhances the whimsical, yet accessible dining experience.

8. L’Atelier Joel Robuchon, Las Vegas, Nevada

A playful menu will delight a variety of palates in this Las Vegas establishment. A touch of molecular gastronomy compliments the modern setting.

9. Uchiko, Austin, Texas

Austin is a national playground for experimental tastes and the menu at Uchiko, a beacon of modern Japanese cuisine, will not disappoint even the most adventurous of eaters.

10. Mama’s Fish House, Maui, Hawaii

Looking for a culinary island getaway? Escape the mainland and head for Mama's Fish House and Inn in Maui. Fresh fish and local flavors welcome you to paradise.