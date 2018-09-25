Lil Xan warns Flamin’ Hot Cheetos are 'one hell of a drug' after hospital trip

Lil Xan is blaming a recent hospital trip on a certain spicy snack: Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

The rapper, whose real name is Diego Leanos, delved into gory details about what happened in a Monday Instagram video.

“I just want to let everybody know that I was in the hospital, not due to any drugs but I guess I ate too many hot Cheetos and it ripped … something in my stomach open a little bit and I puked a little blood. So we good,” the 22-year-old told his fans.

The rapper warned followers about the product.

“Also be careful, Hot Cheetos are one hell of a drug aha !” Lil Xan stressed in the video caption.

Others weighed in on the scary situation in the comments section.

"Man I eat hot Cheetos almost all the time," one user wrote.

Another urged caution, telling Lil Xan, "Bro you gotta be safe with them hot Cheetos too. Be safe with everything you put in your body homie."

“Glad you are okay! Those hot Cheetos don’t play 😂” a supporter told the musical artist.

The rapper teased the hospital trip, giving fans a glimpse of an ambulance on an Instagram Story before talking about the health scare.

Frito-Lay, which makes the snack, did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

But it’s clear that Lil Xan is bouncing back from the gruesome injury since he’s already discussing his tour.

“New York, we coming!” he announced in the clip.

He is slated to perform in the Big Apple on Wednesday night.

However, it’s not the first time someone has claimed hot snacks were linked to a serious health issue.

In July, Rene Craighead of Memphis, Tennessee, claimed her 17-year-old daughter had her gallblader removed to combat problems that stemmed from her consuming around four “big” bags of hot snacks a week like Hot Takis and Hot Fries, Fox 13 reported.

"We do see tons of gastritis and ulcer-related stuff due to [hot chips]," Dr. Cary Gavender, a gastroenterologist with Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, told the station.

He added that the hospital "see[s] around 100 kids a month, easily," who come in with stomach problems.

Canvender said that even though there are multiple factors that go into making the decision for a cholecystectomy - the surgical removal of the gallbladder - he believes that eating an excessive amount of hot snacks was likely a contributing factor.

At the time, Frito-Lay told WREG that its products meet safety standards.

“At Frito-Lay, food safety is always our number one priority, and our snacks meet all applicable food safety regulations as well as our rigorous quality standards. Some consumers may be more sensitive to spicy foods than others and may choose to avoid spicier snacks due to personal preference,” a company spokesperson said.

Takis also told the station that its products are “safe to eat, but should be enjoyed in moderation as part of a well-balanced diet,” and that their ingredients adhere to FDA standards.

Fox News' Janine Puhak contributed to this report.