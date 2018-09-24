Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Celebrity News

Jada Pinkett-Smith, 64-year-old mom and teen daughter serve up 'body goals' in ab-revealing gym selfie

By | Fox News
Jada Pinkett-Smith, her mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones and her daughter Willow Smith all showed off their physiques in a workout selfie.

Jada Pinkett-Smith, her mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones and her daughter Willow Smith all showed off their physiques in a workout selfie.  (REUTERS/Danny Moloshok)

It’s all in the family for the Pinkett-Smiths.

Jada Pinkett-Smith, 47, her 64-year-old mom, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, and he 17-year-old daughter Willow bared their ripped midriffs in a steamy workout selfie.

“That three generational thing✨,” Jada captioned the Sunday Instagram shot, which has since garnered more than 1.1 million likes and 30,000 comments.

KELLY RIPA CALLS OUT TROLL WHO SAYS SHE’S ‘TOO OLD’ FOR HUSBAND MARK CONSUELOS

View this post on Instagram

That three generational thing✨

A post shared by Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapinkettsmith) on

Dozens of fans admired the family members' toned physiques and praised their dedication to fitness.

“That is the coolest picture l've seen in a long time,” one commenter wrote. “If l could name it, l would call it the present the past and the future. Amazing!!!!”

PREGNANT HILARY DUFF CONFRONTS PAPARAZZI WHO SHE SAYS WAS STALKING HER: ‘THIS IS NOT OK’

 “Just wow!! Rock it ladies! Inspiration!!” a fan added.

“Real life body goals and three generational goals god bless y’all!!!” another user chimed in.