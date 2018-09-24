Jada Pinkett-Smith, 64-year-old mom and teen daughter serve up 'body goals' in ab-revealing gym selfie

It’s all in the family for the Pinkett-Smiths.

Jada Pinkett-Smith, 47, her 64-year-old mom, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, and he 17-year-old daughter Willow bared their ripped midriffs in a steamy workout selfie.

“That three generational thing✨,” Jada captioned the Sunday Instagram shot, which has since garnered more than 1.1 million likes and 30,000 comments.

Dozens of fans admired the family members' toned physiques and praised their dedication to fitness.

“That is the coolest picture l've seen in a long time,” one commenter wrote. “If l could name it, l would call it the present the past and the future. Amazing!!!!”

“Just wow!! Rock it ladies! Inspiration!!” a fan added.

“Real life body goals and three generational goals god bless y’all!!!” another user chimed in.