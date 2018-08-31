Meghan Markle reportedly flew commercial for secret Toronto trip to visit best friend Jessica Mulroney

Before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry took off for their romantic honeymoon, the Duchess of Sussex took a secret trip of her own.

The new member of the royal family reportedly flew commercial to visit her best friend Jessica Mulroney in Toronto.

ABC reported that Meghan's three-day getaway was a short trip to visit her best friend and longtime stylist.

“Meghan spent three days holed up at Jessica Mulroney and her husband Ben’s home in Toronto,” ABC News royal contributor Omid Scobie reported. He added that the two friends “spent their days catching up, cooking together and, of course, playing with Jessica’s children, who love their ‘Auntie Meg.’ ”

Mulroney not only helped her friend get glam for her wedding day — her 7-year-old twin sons served as the page boys, while her 4-year-old daughter was a bridesmaid.

But the longtime friends didn't just spend the days indoors. According to the report, Meghan and Mulroney also hit the town and caught up with some of the royal's other friends.

“There was one evening when Meghan and Jessica secretly headed out into the town to meet some of Meghan’s good friends."

Prior to her days as part of the British royal family, Meghan lived in Toronto, where she filmed "Suits." She met her stylist friend in 2011, just after moving to the city to film the USA series.

Upon returning from her girls trip vacation, it was back to business for the duchess.

On Wednesday she joined her husband, Prince Harry, for a special gala performance of "Hamilton" with the show's creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda. Meghan turned heads while garbed in a $595 black Judith & Charles plunge neck-line tuxedo mini dress and matching pumps.