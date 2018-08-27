Evan Felker's ex-wife defends him amidst Miranda Lambert split

The woman who just finalized her divorce from Turnpike Troubadours frontman Evan Felker defended him on social media one day before the news broke that he has split from Miranda Lambert.

As People reports, Felker’s former wife, Staci, responded with a passionate defense of her former husband after someone commented on her Instagram on Thursday, saying she should “remove all the pictures of that creep.”

“Evan Felker will never be a nobody to me, his friends, family or fans,” she replied. “I got hurt and I appreciate the support but I’ll never wish for bad things for that man or the @turnpike troubadours. It doesn’t matter what went down — a wife’s love doesn’t just shut down in 6 months. I didn’t take the Felker name flippantly and any smearing of it isn’t welcome on my page anymore.”

Felker and the former Staci Nelson married in 2016, and they were still together when his band began touring with Lambert in January on her Livin’ Like Hippies Tour.

A source told Us Weekly in April that Lambert’s relationship with Felker “just happened” when Lambert and Felker “started spending a lot more time together while on the road.” That same person claimed the relationship started before Lambert split with Anderson East, whom she dated for two years after her 2015 divorce from Blake Shelton.

Neither Lambert nor Felker ever publicly confirmed their relationship, and representatives for the singers declined to comment. However, they were photographed holding hands publicly when photographers for Us Weekly caught the couple together in New York City on July 18.

The news surfaced on Aug. 17 that the Felkers had finalized their divorce. On Aug. 23, it was announced that the Turnpike Troubadours had canceled the final two dates they were scheduled to play on Lambert’s Bandwagon Tour with Little Big Town.

In a new interview with Nashville’s Tennessean newspaper on Friday, Lambert characterized herself as “happily single,” adding, “Love is a hard road sometimes and it’s been a roller-coaster ride for me, but I’m definitely thankful for all the ups and downs because I’ve had some really good songs come out of it.”