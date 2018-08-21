Bristol and Sarah Palin get candid in first 'Teen Mom OG' teaser

Bristol Palin is getting candid with her mom, Sarah Palin, in the first teaser for Season 8 of MTV’s “Teen Mom OG.”

The network tweeted the first promo for the upcoming show during the 2018 Video Music Awards. In it, Bristol tells the former Alaska Governor that her life isn’t quite what she hoped it would be.

“I was a teen mom,” she says in the brief teaser below. “My life is not perfect at all.”

“Amen,” he mom responded.

In another moment from the teaser, Bristol says, “I want to do what’s best for my kids.”

As previously reported, Bristol confirmed that she would be taking part in the reality series in late July 2018 on social media.

"I am excited to join MTV's 'Teen Mom OG,'" the 27-year-old captioned a picture of herself along with her three kids—daughters, Sailor Grace, 2, Atlee Bay, 14 months and 9-year-old son, Tripp—standing in front of a camera crew.

"I look forward to sharing my experiences and hope that I can help others on their journey," she continued.

The series, which is a spinoff of the show “16 & Pregnant” follows moms who have previously been on the show as they live their daily lives and try to raise their children.

Palin first starred on her mother's TLC series "Sarah Palin's Alaska" in 2010, followed by her 2012 Lifetime show "Bristol Palin: Life's a Tripp." She was also on Seasons 11 and 15 of "Dancing with the Stars."

It sounds like the new season won’t be without its drama as Palin recently confirmed that she’s divorcing her ex, Dakota Meyer.