MTV VMAs most shocking moments, from Britney Spears and Madonna's kiss to Kanye West's mic grab

The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards are almost here — meaning fans can expect an array of shocking performances and stars acting out.

The annual awards show has a long history of headline-making moments. Read on for a look at some of the incidents that have set tongues wagging.

Miley Cyrus and Robin Thicke, 2013

After twerking and gyrating during a performance of her hit song “We Can’t Stop,” Miley Cyrus took off a furry onesie and stripped down to a two-piece ensemble for a version of “Blurred Lines” with Robin Thicke, which involved even more twerking.

Kanye West and Taylor Swift, 2009

Taylor Swift won Best Female Video for “You Belong With Me” at the 2009 ceremony — prompting Kanye West to grab the mic and speak his mind about the artist's victory.

Swift had already started her acceptance speech when West cut in to offer his thoughts on who should have really won.

“Yo Taylor, I’ma let you finish but Beyonce had one of the best videos of all time, one of the best videos of all time,” he declared, before shrugging and handing the mic back to the singer.

Britney Spears, Madonna and Christina Aguilera, 2003

Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera performed Madonna’s “Like a Virgin” in a wedding-themed act that was a nod to her shocking performance from the 1984 award show.

Eventually, Madonna came on stage and launched into a performance of her song “Hollywood." All three women danced and eventually sang together before Spears and Madonna shared a open-mouth kiss — with Madonna and Aguilera locking lips soon after.

Missy Elliott soon joined the women onstage for the big performance.

Britney Spears, 2001

Two years before kissing Madonna, Spears performed her single “I’m a Slave 4 U” in a headline-grabbing rendition. The set, decked out in a rainforest-esque theme, also featured an actual burmese albino python that Spears used as a prop.

Spears held the reptile in her arms while dancing before eventually handing it off.

Fiona Apple, 1997

“I’m gonna use this opportunity the way I wanna use it,” Fiona Apple, Best New Artist winner, told the audience in 1997 after earlier admitting she didn’t have a speech ready.

Apple added, “So what I wanna say is: Everybody out there that’s watching, everybody that’s watching this world, this world is bulls--t.”

The singer didn't stop there, adding, “You shouldn’t model your life about what we think is cool and what we’re wearing and what we’re saying and everything. Go with yourself. Go with yourself.”

Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley, 1994

World-famous couple Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley came onstage holding hands together to kick off the 1994 ceremony.

“Hello, welcome to the MTV Video Music Awards,” Jackson told the crowd. “I’m very happy to be here – and just think – no one thought this would last.”

The married couple then kissed and embraced, with Presley waving at the audience before they walked off together.