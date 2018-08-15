Meghan Markle's trouble with her father may date all the way back to her first wedding in 2011

Meghan Markle may have endured a complicated relationship with her father long before she married Prince Harry and became Britain’s Duchess of Sussex.

As Thomas Markle continues to tell all about his famous daughter, royal fans have pointed out that the 74-year-old former Hollywood lighting director was noticeably absent from the American star’s first wedding in 2011 to Trevor Engelson in Jamaica.

UK’s Metro previously reported Markle, now 37, said ‘I do’ to the film producer at the Jamaica Inn resort in Ocho Rios in front of about 100 guests. Pictures of the nuptials revealed the former couple threw a beach party for their friends, which lasted long into the night.

While her mother, Doria Ragland, was pictured paddling in the sea with her daughter during the festivities, Thomas was nowhere to be seen.

“Do your research before making ignorant statements,” tweeted one user. “Poor Thomas Markle he has no relationship with his son and 5 grandchildren. Also vindictive narcissistic dad never came to Meghan’s first wedding.”

“Are there any pictures of Meghan and her father after she graduated from college??” chimed another. “Meg’s MOM (Doria) was pictured with Meg in Jamaica at her wedding, the dad was not there!”

A source told ET Markle reportedly remains upset that her father, as well as her estranged half-siblings from a previous marriage, continues to give interviews without her consent.

“She has not spoken to her father in more than 10 weeks since her wedding and is still hurt by her father, who has both staged photos and continues to give paid interviews,” said the source. “The Palace is at a loss of what to do and is re-evaluating options, including a more aggressive strategy to stem the embarrassment caused by Meghan’s dad, half-sister and half-brother.”

Just days before Markle walked down the aisle in front of millions to marry Harry, 33, she announced her father wouldn’t attend the royal wedding following his heart surgery.

“Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding,” she said in a statement released by Kensington Palace. “I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health.

“I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday.”

Kensington Palace then announced Markle would be walked down the aisle by Prince Charles, Harry’s father.

Thomas’ surgery followed days of press surrounding his health and speculation on whether or not he’d attend the royal wedding.

He also stirred headlines when it was revealed he staged paparazzi photos that showed him preparing for the big day. His daughter Samantha Grant claimed she had set up the paparazzi shoot.

Back in April Princess Diana’s biographer Andrew Morton told Fox News Markle’s growing success on USA Network's “Suits” abruptly ended her marriage to Engelson. Their union lasted from 2011 to 2013.

“In terms of her career, it was good with ‘Suits,’" said Morton. “But in terms of her relationship with Trevor, it was not good. She was living for a lot of the time in Toronto and he was in Los Angles. So they started off their marriage on the wrong foot really. And certainly, friends have all said it came out of the blue… they felt the divorce was very abrupt.”

Morton, who published an extensive tell-all detailing Markle’s journey from Hollywood to Kensington Palace, revealed Markle mailed back her ring to Engelson once the marriage ended.

“She obviously felt the relationship was over and there was no point in making a 10-hour [trip] just to see him [from the set],” said Morton. “It’s one of those things where nobody really knows the true story, apart from the two people who were involved.”