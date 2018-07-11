8 stars who think they can sing

Many have probably asked themselves this question after passionately belting vocals in the shower: “Could this be a career for me?”

Pondering the dream would likely stop right there for just about everyone. But with deep pockets, connections in the industry and an established brand (themselves), recording a song or a full-blown album isn’t too far-fetched of an idea for celebrities.

For those captivated by the fantasy, the mental image of a platinum record can apparently shine so brightly that it obscures the most important aspect of a song: powerful pipes.

Here are eight stars who fit the narrative.

1. Kim Kardashian

Just about everyone knows the name, but few probably know the voice, and for a good reason. The fact that the 37-year-old has said she regrets recording her 2011 single, “Jam (Turn It Up),” in a 2014 interview with Andy Cohen should vouch for her vocal quality or lack thereof. Kardashian is probably smart to make sure it's her only song to date.

2. Heidi Montag

The 31-year-old earned fame through the MTV reality series “The Hills,” which ran from 2006-10. Months before the show’s final season, Montag dropped her debut album, “Superficial,” which she reportedly spent a hefty $2 million on producing. As a testament to its sound, the return on investment was shocking; it reportedly sold only 1,000 copies in its first week of release. In a 2018 interview with Life & Style Montag cited her poor public image as "The Hills" antagonist and her infamous 10 plastic surgeries in one day as reasons for the album's miserable commercial performance. She gave singing another go in 2012 with an extended play, but hasn't released anything since. All things aside, the album is aptly titled.

3. Kendra Wilkinson

Originally known as one of Hugh Hefner’s three girlfriends in the E! reality series “The Girls Next Door,” the 33-year-old released only one song to this day. While she acknowledged her poor vocal ability in an interview with Us Weekly, she still believes the track has artistic merit as a new genre. If you're already perusing through this list, you know what to expect.

4. Courtney Stodden

One could argue Stodden marrying a man in his 50s at 16 years old is the craziest thing she could do in her life. However, her genuine attempt to sing potentially tops that. Any negative reaction to her 2010 single hasn’t stopped the now 23-year-old as she plans to push her full-length album this year under her new red-haired alter ego, “Ember.”

5. Kobe Bryant

The NBA legend broke an array of records with the Lakers through his 20-year career, including the most missed shots in league history. His commitment to this record is venerable as he even missed shots off the court, particularly with his song, “K.O.B.E.” featuring supermodel Tyra Banks. Contracted with Sony Entertainment early in his NBA career, Bryant had serious aspirations to make it big in the rap game. It all went south once Sony dropped him after his poorly received performance during the 2000 All-Star Weekend. He tried to rebound by starting his own record label, but it folded within a year, Grantland describes in an in-depth history about Bryant’s music career.

6. Lindsay Lohan

Lohan broke onto the Hollywood scene after playing the double-role of distinct twins in the 1998 remake of “The Parent Trap." She couldn’t replicate that impact through music, however. Given her entire discography spans less than a year, her singing career is fairly short-lived as things stand. Lohan told a fan in a 2016 video interview that she’s contractually obligated to record one more album, so she’s either confident in her voice or singing against her will (and ours).

7. Farrah Abraham

Known for her bouts on “16 and Pregnant” and “Teen Mom,” Abraham’s book, "My Teenage Dream Ended," made it to No. 11 on The New York Times bestseller list. Her singing on her album of the same name made it to No. 7 on our list of stars who think they can sing. Judging by her response to the haters on social media in an interview with MTV, she’d probably won’t care. In reality, however, the haters may have indeed gotten to Abraham as it’s her only music to date.

8. Mark Wahlberg

Despite achieving commercial success, Wahlberg’s rapping ability is elementary. It’s easy to ignore in the Funky Bunch’s groovy '90s hip-hop staple “Good Vibrations,” but it’s obvious in any other instance. The 47-year-old A-list film star and producer said “rap is a young man’s game” in a 2008 interview with ShowBizCafe, so probably Wahlberg is set on leaving his Marky Mark days behind him.