Kendall Jenner makes Trump joke during 'Celebrity Family Feud'

Ryan Gaydos
Kendall Jenner made a Trump joke during "Celebrity Family Feud."

Kendall Jenner took a jab at President Trump during the Kardashian edition of “Celebrity Family Feud” that aired Sunday night.

Host Steve Harvey asked Jenner, “If you had a wild party and everybody’s naked, who is someone you would hate to see show up?” Jenner’s answer had her family laughing.

“Donald Trump,” she said as the survey said she got a point.

CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD - "The Kardashian Family vs. The West Family" - The hour-long episode will feature the family that everyone has been waiting to see battle it out on "Celebrity Family Feud," the Kardashian family vs. the West family! The season premiere of "Celebrity Family Feud" airs SUNDAY, JUNE 10 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Byron Cohen) KANYE WEST, KIM KARDASHIAN WEST, KIM WALLACE

It was Team West vs. Team Kardashian/Jenner on "Celebrity Family Feud."  (ABC)

The model’s joke even had Kanye West cracking up. West came out in support of Trump during a wild Twitter rant in April. He claimed that he shares “dragon energy” with the president.

Jenner, 22, was on Team Kardashian/Jenner which faced-off against Team West as the squads competed for $25,000 which was going to benefit the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.

Team West came out on top in the end.

