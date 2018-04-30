Expand / Collapse search
Meghan Markle reportedly helped Prince Harry quit smoking, get healthy

By Stephanie Nolasco | Fox News
Prince Harry will marry Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018. From the guest list to the wedding dress, here's everything you need to know about this year's biggest royal wedding. Video

Meghan Markle is already making her mark on Kensington Palace.

Vanity Fair reported Monday the 33-year-old American actress has inspired her future husband, Britain’s Prince Harry, to ditch some of his bad boy habits, including smoking and eating meat.

Instead, the royal has taken up the California-born star’s healthy lifestyle, including eating quinoa and kale.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl, who recently published a new book titled “Harry: Life, Loss, and Love,” revealed that she wasn’t surprised by the news.

“… I wrote about how Harry cut out junk food after he met Meghan, who loves to eat ‘lean, clean and green’ foods,” she reported for the magazine. “The American actress, who prides herself on a healthy-eating regimen and is a devotee of daily yoga sessions, is said to have emptied out the contents of Harry’s fridge and cupboards when she moved into his Nottingham Cottage bachelor pad, binning his favorite calorific treats.”

Nicholl, who interviewed close friends of the couple, added Harry, 33, has taken up regular exercise with a trainer at a central London gym and has begun a morning routine involving green smoothies and yoga, favorites of the 36-year-old bride-to-be.

The author revealed that, upon moving in together, Markle allegedly cleaned out all the junk food found in Harry’s cabinets and replaced them with fresh vegetables from the local Whole Foods Market. The duo has also shared an interest in preparing freshly made meals together.

Nicholl added Harry has developed a friendship with London-based nutritionist Gabriela Peacock, who previously worked with his cousins, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. Peacock, a Czech model, is also reportedly attending the high-profile wedding next month.

Vogue also reported Peacock has recommended a diet that’s low in sugar, high in protein and completely devoid of dairy for the prince. Harry has also reportedly cut back on drinking alcohol as part of their “pre-wedding detox method.”

And Markle isn’t fazed that Harry is sixth in line to the throne. Princess Diana’s biographer Andrew Morton recently told Fox News that Markle didn’t seem to believe Prince Harry wasn’t as famous as he is when the couple was set up by a mutual friend in 2016.

“She obviously knew the broad brushstrokes, such as he was the son of Princess Diana… So she was getting to know the man, as opposed to the icon, the symbol, the position,” he explained. “And I think that’s what attracted them both to one another. And he didn’t know much about her either. He had never seen ‘Suits.’ He never heard her name as an actress. And that’s what cleared the way for them.”

The couple announced their engagement in November 2017 and will wed on May 19 in an hour-long ceremony at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.