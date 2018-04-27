Stephen Colbert slammed for saying Kanye West 'has lost his mind' with pro-Trump tweets

Stephen Colbert is receiving backlash for saying Kanye West has lost his mind following the rapper's pro-Trump comments.

"The Late Show" host said his entire Twitter feed has been full of discussions about the unlikely friendship.

"Rght now, my Twitter feed is just tweets from Donald Trump and Kanye West," Colbert told fans on Wednesday. "Kanye is getting kind of political."

"They could just change his name to Kellyanne Kanye," Colbert said before reading one of West's viral tweets.

"They could just change his name to Kellyanne Kanye." - Stephen Colbert

"You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought," West wrote in a tweet, which was liked 325,000 times as of Friday afternoon.

"Yes, we have the right to indpendent thought and I independently think that Kanye has lost his mind," Colbert said.

'LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT' WRITER SLAMMED FOR INSENSITIVE BARBARA BUSH TWEET

"It's a total bro fest," Colbert added. "Look for their new albumn, 'Yeezy and Sleazy.'"

A 3-minute clip of Colbert's act was published on the late-night show's YouTube channel on Thursday, garnering more than 675,000 views and hundreds of comments. Some praised the comedian for his routine but most slammed Colbert for his recent comments on West and continous tirades against Trump.

"He's crazy for having an independent thought?﻿" one YouTube user replied.

"Maybe one day you’ll actually go through one show without mentioning Trump, Stephen," another added.

"Stephen Colbert is just another ignorant, arrogant hate-monger who's obsessed with Trump," one user wrote.

"This is the problem with the left and what Kanye is trying to bring to light ... See how they attack you turn on you and call you names for having a different point of view 'thinking for yourself'?" another asked.

President Trump thanked West for his "very cool" comments, saying Friday that he's performing a "great service" to the black community. Chance the Rapper even jumped into the conversation Wednesday, tweeting “black people don’t have to be democrats," though he later clarified that his tweet was in support of West — not Trump.

STEPHEN COLBERT 'APOLOGIZES' TO TRUMP, CALLS OUT CNN FOR 'LIES'

Colbert's constant punches at the president has caused some fans to lose hope in late-night TV who say the Trump routine is getting "pretty stale."

"Late night TV is so lame now," one YouTuber commented on the "Late Show" clip.

"These late night comedy / talk shows are absolutely horrendous," another echoed.

"Missing old late night rn, just been the 'let's talk about Trump' show lately," one user added.