Christina Aguilera talks Britney Spears love triangle with Justin Timberlake

Christina Aguilera told “The Late Late Show” host James Corden during his “Carpool Segment” Monday that she and Britney Spears both had crushes on Justin Timberlake during their “Mickey Mouse Club” days, resulting in a little love triangle.

Corden asked if she had a crush on Ryan Gosling, another “Mickey Mouse Club” member, but Aguilera said her eye was on someone else.

“There were definitely crushes, but...I wasn’t on the train,” Aguilera told Corden.

“What train were you on?” Corden asked. “Were you on the Timberlake train?”

Aguilera laughed before admitting Timberlake “had swag.”

MEGHAN MARKLE, PATRICK J. ADAMS SAY GOODBYE IN ‘SUITS’ FINALE

“Even back then, he had swag,” the “Beautiful” singer said. “There was me and Britney -- well now, you know -- there was a thing back then.”

Spears and Timberlake ended up getting together later on from 1999 to 2002 before splitting up. Aguilera said things may have been different if Spears went for another guy who had a crush on her.

“I know Ryan [Gosling] pretty much... he did have a crush on Britney,” Aguilera told Corden.

“She [Spears] must be regretting that,” Corden replied before Aguilera reminded him of Spear’s relationship with Timberlake.

“Oh yeah, you’re right, that worked out wonderfully for everybody,” Corden said sarcastically.

PRINCE HARRY ASKS BIG BROTHER PRINCE WILLIAM TO BE HIS BEST MAN AT WEDDING TO MEGHAN MARKLE

Timberlake and Spears split due to infidelity rumors swirling around the “Oops! … I Did it Again” singer. Timberlake’s hit song “Cry Me a River” was reportedly inspired by his relationship with Spears.

Despite the crushes and love triangles, all four stars ended up with different partners. Timberlake is currently married to actress Jessica Biel while Britney Spears has been linked to Sam Asghari, a personal trainer. Gosling has been dating actress Eva Mendes since 2011 and has two children with her. Meanwhile, Aguilera is engaged to producer Matthew Rutler.