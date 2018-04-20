Kylie Jenner calls daughter Stormi her 'BFF'

Kylie Jenner's BFF is too cute!

The 20-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Thursday to share new pics of her daughter, Stormi. Jenner adorably matches with her 2-month-old baby girl in the snaps, with both sporting crisp, white jumpsuits. The makeup maven covers her face in the first photo, as she sweetly stares down at her daughter as they cuddle on a lounge chair outside.

"Angel baby," she captioned the adorable photo. "Bff," the makeup maven wrote alongside another shot, which shows Stormi, sporting white Nike sneakers, laying across her lap while Jenner rests her right leg on an outdoor coffee table.

angel baby A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 19, 2018 at 3:29pm PDT

bff A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 19, 2018 at 2:43pm PDT

Jenner, who recently returned from Coachella, was spotted out with her boyfriend, Travis Scott at the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Houston Rockets game at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Wednesday, one year after their first public outing.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Stormi, on Feb. 1.