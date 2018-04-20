Avicii's death 'shocks,' 'devastates' fans of Swedish DJ

Swedish DJ Avicii's sudden death Friday came as a shock to fans who praised the music icon for bringing "electronic house to a whole new level." The star, born Tim Bergling, was found dead in Muscat, Oman, publicist Diana Baron confirmed to The Associated Press in a statement.

Fans said Avicii, at the age of 28, was "gone too soon" and "way too young." Avicii soared to popularity in the late 2000s with the release of his track "Le7els," which hit "No. 1 in his native Sweden and on the U.S. Billboard Dance Club Songs chart," earning him a Grammy Award nomination, Billboard reports.

He went on to win two MTV Music Awards and a Billboard Music Award. His death comes just days after he was nominated for another Billboard Music Award for top dance/electronic album for his EP "Avicii (01)." He was nominated alongside his peers — The Chainsmokers, Calvin Harris and Kygo.

Avicii took a break from performing in 2016 due to health problems, including acute pancreatitis, according to Variety. His appendix and gallbladder were removed two years prior, the entertainment site reports.

“We all reach a point in our lives and careers where we understand what matters the most to us. For me it's creating music. That is what I live for, what I feel born to do," Avicci said in a statement on his website last year. "Last year I quit performing live, and many of you thought that was it. But the end of live never meant the end of Avicii or my music. Instead, I went back to the place where it all made sense – the studio."

Avicii was memoralized on Twitter, becoming a top trend after news of his death broke Friday afternoon.

"I am so extremely devastated to learn the news of Avicii’s death... so many memories with his songs in the background. Way too soon, way too young," one Twitter user wrote.

"I am so saddened to hear of the death of #Avicii Wake Me Up was the soundtrack to a tough time in my life," another added.

"Very sorry indeed to hear about the death of Avicii. His songs helped make the soundtracks of the last few summers," one fan recalled.

Read on for a look at more reactions to the famed DJ's death.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.