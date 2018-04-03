Prince Philip admitted to hospital for hip surgery, palace says

Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth’s husband, was admitted to the hospital Tuesday ahead of his scheduled hip surgery, Buckingham Palace announced days after his absence from Easter events raised concern.

Philip, 96, entered King Edward VII Hospital in London and is expected to have the surgery Wednesday. The palace said the surgery was planned ahead of time.

"Further updates will be issued when appropriate," the Palace said in a statement.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s deteriorating health in the last few years had led him to step away from public life. The palace announced last May that Philip will not play an active role attending engagements. He officially retired in August.

Rumors about Philip’s hip problems surfaced in recent days after he missed an Easter church service in Windsor. He also skipped Prince Andrew’s March 22 appointment as colonel of the Grandier Guards, also prompting concerns about his condition.

Philip previously had heart problems. He spent two nights at the hospital in June for an infection stemming from a “pre-existing condition.”

His health concerns also comes as Kate Middleton and Prince William prepare to welcome her third child. Middleton is expected to give birth this month.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are also set to be married on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Elizabeth has said she was fully supportive of Philip's decision to step away from public events. The couple celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary last November. The queen called her husband the rock she depends on.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.