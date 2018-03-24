Expand / Collapse search
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tour Northern Ireland, approve royal wedding china

Associated Press
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive for a visit to the Eikon Exhibition Centre in Lisburn, Northern Ireland where they attended an event to mark the second year of youth-led peace-building initiative Amazing the Space Friday March 23, 2018. Prince Harry and Meghan will get married at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Saturday May 19. (Brian Lawless/PA via AP)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a surprise visit to Northern Ireland on Friday as part of their pre-wedding tour of the United Kingdom.

The trip was not announced ahead of time in keeping with security procedures used for royal travel to Northern Ireland.

Meghan Markle shelters from the rain under an umbrella as she waves to wellwishers during a walkabout in Belfast with Prince Harry, after a visit to the Crown Bar in the city centre on Friday March 23, 2018. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be married at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19.(Joe Giddens/PA via AP)

Kensington Palace officials said the couple would meet with young people and other members of the public and would also tour some of Belfast's most popular sites.

They had lunch at the popular Crown Liquor Saloon, a landmark in central Belfast.

As they toured Northern Ireland, approved commemorative china marking the couple's May 19 wedding went on sale Friday.

Britain's Prince Harry, 2nd left, and Meghan Markle exit the Crown Bar following a visit to learn of its heritage, as they start a walkabout in Belfast Northern Ireland Friday March 23, 2018. Prince Harry and Meghan will be married at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

The collection uses cornflower blue with white detailing and a gold monogram of the bride and groom's initials.

The design also references the couple's wedding venue at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. The decorative border is based on the ironwork of the 13th century chapel door.

A plate with the initials H and M which forms part of the new official range of china to celebrate the future marriage of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is displayed in The Queen's Gallery shop at Buckingham Palace, London, Wednesday March 21, 2018. (Rick Findler/PA via AP)

The china is finished in 22 carat gold. It was made by hand in Stoke-on-Trent, 160 miles (260 kilometers) northwest of London, using traditional methods.

Profits will go to the Royal Collection Trust charity.