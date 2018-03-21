Meghan Markle to be made into a Madame Tussauds' wax figure

Forget the royal treatment, Meghan Markle is getting the wax treatment!

The bride-to-be's wax figure will be unveiled at Madame Tussauds in New York City's Times Square in early May and the museum promises that it will be in "Her Royal Likeness!" According to a press release, the figure's outfit will also "reflect an iconic moment in Meghan’s royal journey so far."

Meghan's statue will be located next to her fiance, Prince Harry's, wax figure, and visitors to the museum who are named Meghan or Harry will be able to see the attraction for free when they present their ID any time before the couple's royal wedding on May 19.

“We couldn’t think of a more quintessential location to celebrate this momentous occasion than the Big Apple,” Christine Haughney, ‎Regional Head of Marketing at ‎Merlin Entertainments, says. “The excitement surrounding the royal wedding stretches across the world and we can’t wait to give our fans a chance to ‘meet’ Meghan in our attraction this spring.”

Harry and his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, first made their debut at Madame Tussauds New York in the fall of 2014, and were placed next to Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton.

With the royal wedding less than two months away, fans can't get enough of Meghan and Harry!

On Tuesday, it was revealed that the couple had decided on a cake for their big day and have picked a hip pastry chef from Meghan's home state of California.

