Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Feud

Tommy Lee's fiancee, Brittany Furlan, slams Pamela Anderson's claims she enabled Lee's drinking

By Sasha Savitsky | Fox News
close
Rocker Tommy Lee alleges he was assaulted by his son. Lee's ex-wife, Pamela Anderson, slammed his fiancée, Brittany Furlan, claiming she enabled his drinking. Now Furlan is firing back. Video

Tommy Lee's fiancée fires back at Pamela Anderson and haters

Rocker Tommy Lee alleges he was assaulted by his son. Lee's ex-wife, Pamela Anderson, slammed his fiancée, Brittany Furlan, claiming she enabled his drinking. Now Furlan is firing back.

Tommy Lee's fiancée, Brittany Furlan, is pushing back after Lee's ex-wife Pamela Anderson sounded off on Furlan.

Anderson claimed on Thursday that Lee's new gal has been enabling the rocker's drinking habit. But in a new Twitter rant, Furlan fought back at her man's famous ex.

"I’m a REALLY nice person,” Furlan tweeted Monday.

The feud started after the Mötley Crüe drummer, 55, and his 21-year-old son, Brandon, with Anderson, got into a physical fight at Lee's Calabasas, Calif., home.

MORE: TOMMY LEE, 55, AND BRITTANY FURLAN, 31, ANNOUNCE ENGAGEMENT

ET HANDOUT tommy lee brittany furlan pamela anderson getty reuters

From l-r: Tommy Lee, 55, is engaged to Brittany Furlan, 31. Lee was previously married to Pamela Anderson.  (Getty/Reuters)

Lee said he planned to press charges against his son which led Anderson to call Lee an "out-of-control" alcoholic.

"His fiancé keeps him drunk - this is what he wants - someone to behave badly with," Anderson said in a statement last week. "He still cannot handle the guilt about his abusive behavior and has never taken responsibility for what he has done."

Furlan, 31, told the New York Post she is "very hurt" that she is being blamed for Lee's behavior.

"I’m very hurt that I’m being blamed when I’ve only ever tried to help,” Furlan told the outlet. "I love Tommy, have always only wanted the best for him, I am wishing peace for all involved."

Lee and his Vine star fiancee announced their engagement in February.

You can find Sasha Savitsky on Twitter @SashaFB.