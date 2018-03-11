O.J. Simpson's 'hypothetical' confession sparks social media frenzy

On Sunday, viewers far and wide were captivated by O.J. Simpson once again as Fox aired a “lost” 2006 interview in which he described a hypothetical account of his involvement in the murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman.

As previously reported, Fox never aired Simpson’s interview with Judith Regan in 2006, and said it was lost until now. In the 2-hour special “O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession?” he revealed staggering details that he called a “hypothetical” scenario previously detailed in his book “If I Did It.”

For those unfamiliar, O.J. Simpson was acquitted of the two murders in 1994 in one of the most highly-publicized and controversial court decisions in U.S. history.

The chilling confession caused a lot buzz on social media Sunday night, with the hashtag “#DidOJConfess” trending on Twitter throughout the broadcast. Many viewers went into the first part of the interview with their minds already made up with regards to Simpson’s guilt.

“OJ is trippin’. He definitely did it,” one user wrote.

“He absolutely did it,” another said.

Meanwhile, others were convinced of his guilt from the get-go.

“OJ Simpson was innocent… the gloves didn’t fit,” someone said.

“Can they let this man Live please!” a frustrated user said.

Given the nature of the confession, as well as interludes with a panel of experts convinced of Simpson’s guilt, many Twitter users' outrage built as he recounted incidents of domestic abuse prior to the murder.

“Listening to OJ recount past events and shifting blame to Nicole for him beating her on New Year's is typical OJ, deflect, disassociate and blame others,” someone said.

“Hey y’all turn on your TV so you can hear OJ Simpson try to justify domestic abuse,” someone else noted.

“This OJ Simpson interview has me actually ready to chug windex out of rage,” a more hyperbolic user shared.



However, it was when Simpson started to discuss the hypothetical series of events in which he was responsible for the murders, most users found his language on the matter too puzzling to be just a fictitious account.

“How can you talk and laugh so nonchalantly about your ex wife’s murder,” a viewer tweeted.

“Who the hell tells a hypothetical situation about brutally murdering two people?! This is the craziest thing ever!” someone else shared.

“Why is he laughing during this detailed ‘hypothetical’ scenario of the murder?? I am beyond words,” a user wrote.

Others, meanwhile, took issue with his offhanded comment about not recalling a detail from his own scenario.

“‘I don’t recall... the hypothetical,” a sarcastic user wrote.

“‘I don’t recall’ I thought this was a hypothetical,” someone else said.

Regardless of where people landed with their own feelings of his guilt or innocence, most fans agreed that the audacity of the interview gave one of the more interesting looks inside the 24-year-old case.

“OJ is the most entertaining man on planet earth,” someone summed up.