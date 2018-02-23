Rachel McAdams reportedly expecting first child with boyfriend Jamie Linden

Rachel McAdams is expecting a baby.

According to E! News, the “Game Night” actress is pregnant with her first child.

It’s unclear who the father is, but the gossip site says fans have speculated she’s been dating screenwriter Jamie Linden since 2016.

McAdams, 39, was noticeably absent from the “Game Night” premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday night and was last photographed donning a baggy jacket at Pearson International Airport in Toronto.

A rep for the “Mean Girls” actress did not immediately return a request for comment.

This article originally appeared in the New York Post.