Miranda Lambert's Blake Shelton slam: 'I got the hell out of Oklahoma'

Miranda Lambert found a creative way to get around her dated lyrics.

The country singer sings about living in Oklahoma in her 2015 hit "Little Red Wagon." But since Lambert moved out of the home state of her ex-husband Blake Shelton, she decided to update the lyrics to her song.

A fan posted a video of Lambert singing "Little Red Wagon" on the opening night of her "Livin' Like Hippies" tour.

Lambert changed the words "I live in Oklahoma" to "I got the hell out of Oklahoma."

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

Her fans cheered as Lambert sang the updated tune on stage.

This isn't the first time the 34-year-old changed the lyrics to "Little Red Wagon." After the Texas-native chopped off her signature long, blonde locks, she changed the words from "long, blonde hair" to "short, blonde hair."

Lambert and Shelton divorced in the summer of 2015 after four years of marriage.

She is currently dating singer Anderson East.

A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Jan 12, 2018 at 5:58am PST