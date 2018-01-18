'Trading Spaces' star Paige Davis takes aim 'Fixer Upper' stars Chip and Joanna Gaines

"Trading Spaces" host Paige Davis has thrown some serious shade at "Fixer Upper" stars Chip and Joanna Gaines.

Davis, who has been credited with starting the design show TV trend with her hit TLC show in the early 2000s, doesn't seem pleased that the Gaineses have taken the spotlight away from her.

While promoting the reboot of "Trading Spaces" Davis was asked about her design pet peeves by a reporter at an event at the Television Critics Association's Winter Press Tour.

"I'm wondering if you are in agreement for certain types of design trends to disappear, and what some of your pet peeves are and some of the things that you have to talk homeowners out of — like, strongly — and steer them away from?" the reporter asked, according to Life & Style.

"Like shiplap?" Davis spat back.

Joanna Gaines was one of the first designers on TV to embrace shiplap and make it famous.

Davis won't have to worry about viewers tuning into HGTV's "Fixer Upper" instead of her TLC show because the Gaineses announced last year they were ending their show.

The couple recently revealed they are expecting their fifth child.