Netflix moves forward with Danny Masterson's series despite rape allegations

Netflix is withholding any action against actor Danny Masterson or his show, “The Ranch,” despite four rape allegations against him, the Huffington Post reported Friday.

“We are aware of the allegations and the subsequent investigation, and will respond if developments occur,” Netflix said in a statement.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is conducting an investigation into Masterson, best known for playing Hyde on “That’s 70’s Show,” after four women accused him of rape in the early 2000s, the Huffington Post reported on Thursday.

One woman, who filed her accusation in 2004 to the Los Angeles Police Department, alleged that Masterson, 41, raped her while she was “passed out.” When she reportedly came to and realized what was happening, she claimed Masterson choked her until she passed out again. Both she and the actor were members of the Church of Scientology.

Three other women, also church members, reported their claims directly to the Church of Scientology.

The LAPD’s case was squashed at the time, however, after 50 Scientologists wrote affidavits denouncing the woman’s story, the Huffington Post reported.

As part of their probe, the district attorney’s office has compiled “compelling” and “overwhelming” evidence against the star including audiotapes, emails sent from Scientology members at the time of the alleged rapes, computer evidence and a handwritten letter Masterson sent threatening one of his alleged victims, the Huffington Post reported.

Masterson has reportedly not yet been charged with a crime.

On Oct. 17, Netflix announced the release date for the fourth season of “The Ranch,” long after news of the investigation was reported.

Masterson, and his co-star Ashton Kutcher, are currently filming the fifth season of the show, the Huffington Post reported.