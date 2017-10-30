Corey Feldman vows to name Hollywood pedophile ring in heated Matt Lauer interview

Corey Feldman promises he will name multiple people in Hollywood that he alleges are child predators. The only catch?

He needs $10 million.

The former child star recently announced he would make a feature film which would reveal prominent Hollywood figures to be pedophiles.

FELDMAN: THEY'RE TRYING TO KILL ME!

Feldman appeared on the "Today" show Monday morning where he was pressed by Matt Lauer to defend the hefty price tag.

"I will release every single name that I have knowledge of. And nobody’s going to stop me this time, as long as people support this" - Corey Feldman

"We’re talking about a theatrical release," Feldman said. "I’m going to self-distribute, self-market, make the film and hire a team of attorneys who are going to protect me and the film when it comes out."

When Lauer pointed out that Feldman has previously promised to reveal the names of his abusers, the 46-year-old said this time "I vow" to release the names.

COREY HAIM'S MOM: FELDMAN IS A SCAM ARTIST

He also told Lauer he already gave the names to the Santa Barbara Police Department in 1993 when they questioned him about Michael Jackson.

"I sat down and I gave them the names," Feldman told Lauer adding that Jackson is innocent. "They're on record. They have all this information."